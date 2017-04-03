Physically Challenged Take Case To NDDC

A group of persons living with disabilities, last Thursday, staged a peaceful protest at the corporate head office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over alleged marginalization by the commission.

The group, Joint Association of Persons Living with Disability is seeking for immediate redress by the present management of the commission in the interest of its members.

Chairman of the body, Comrade David thankGod Eneho, lamented that in spite several letters appealing for due attention, management of the commission continued to pay deaf ears to their complaints.

“For sometime now we have written to NDDC, yet nothing seems to be done over total neglect and unconcerned attitude NDDC has melted out to us.

“So we have to come out to the street to let the world know that NDDC has been unfair to us in our own land.

“In civilized societies this kind of thing cannot happen. So we are not ready to leave except the issue is addressed”, he said.

Eneho said employment, empowerment and skills acquisition for members are what the body demands from the management.

He called on elders of the region to wade into the matter as to address their plight before the matter escalates to a more complex level.

Also speaking, a member of the group, Miss Boma Braide, said, “we are frustrated and hungry. Do they expect us to steal?

“Most of us are graduates that can do well if empowered. Look at the risk we are taking considering our challenges.

The Tide reports that the protest which started at the early hours of the day resulted in traffic grid lock on the Port Harcourt-Aba express way as the protesters carried plycards with the following inscriptions “NDDC don’t take us for granted,” we demand for livelihood, sustainability,’ injustice to one is injustice to all’, etc.

Special Adviser on youths to the NDDC Managing Director, Prince Alasika, who addressed the protestants assured that a meeting between NDDC management and representatives of the disabled would be arranged to address their demands.

Chris Oluoh