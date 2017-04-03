No Recession In Rivers – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike says there is no recession in Rivers State since the state runs “Jesus Economy”.

Speaking while unveiling six books written by the Senator representing Rivers –East Senatorial District, George Thompson Seikbo at the weekend, Governor Wike explained that while many states are complaining of scarce resources, Rivers State is not because ‘ Jesus is with us and that is why we are succeeding in our projects execution and governance.

The six books written by the Senator and launched during his 60th birthday celebration are Parliamentary Debate (Procedure, intrigues and the power of gavel), The History of Ogu Kingdom, inside the chambers (A Primary Guide to the workings of the National Assembly an Insider view), Anything is Possible, Beyond Measures and When Tomorrow comes. The launching of the book took place on Saturday April 1, 2017 at the Marquee Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.

Wike said two out of the six books are important in understanding procedures in law making and governance and to support Senator George in his charity foundation, he unveiled the books on behalf of the Rivers State Government with N20million.

He commended and thanked him for pain-stakingly writing the six books, despite his tight schedule and charged all to support the Rivers son who has the intellect, talent and capacity to excel in any area of endeavour.

According to him, Senator George has shown his intellect and commitment in the affairs o the National Assembly, adding that when you are committed, you achieve positive results that would develop the citizenry.

Wike thanked God for granting Seikbo one more year, urging the state representatives at the lower and Upper chambers of the National Assembly to continue to work together, to protect and defend the interest of the state.

He said: “I am very proud of him and I think he deserves commendation and respect. I am also happy to be associated with Senator Thompson Sekibo, because he is loyal, some one you can depend on, you can send on errand and he will bring back message. I am saying this because over the years, I have worked with so many politicians, it is not easy to see someone like Senator Sekibo”.

He appreciated Senate Minority Leader, Chief Godswill Akpabio for the solid support he gave to him when he contested for the governorship position for Rivers State, adding that he did not only stand firm by him, but also in talking.

The governor used the opportunity to invite all present, especially the Senate President , Senator Bukola Saraki to the Rivers State Golden Jubilee forthcoming celebration in the state, adding that Saraki would be commissioning four projects.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana