Niger To Help 5,000 Youth Acquire Skills

Niger State Government says it is ready to train and empower 5,000 youths to acquire skills under its Youth Development Schemes to make them self-reliant.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger disclosed this when he issued N50,000 grant and certificates of merit to the 1,000 youths trained in interlocking and block laying in Minna last Thursday.

He said the 5000 youths would be selected across the 25 local government areas of the state.

Bello said the administration was committed to their empowerment so as to reduce youth restiveness in the state.

“It is our responsibility to engage our youths in various skills so that they can equip themselves with different entrepreneurial skills to reduce the pressure on government.

“We are giving special attention to our youths in the 2017 budget. We have designed various programmes that will assist us actualise our target under the Youth Development and Empowerment Scheme.

“Aside from those issued with certificate of merit today, 250 youths are being given the opportunity to learn different skills.

“Another set of 1,500 youths has been selected across the state to commence skill acquisition after the current batch.

“I think we are making progress. Hopefully before the end of this year, 5,000 youths would have been engaged”, he said.

The governor commended the youths for embracing the skills acquisition programmes and their commitment to key into the programmes designed to empower them.

He advised the beneficiaries to exhibit the skills they have acquired to better their lots.

Alhaji Nma Kolo, Project Coordinator of the State Youth Skill Acquisition Scheme thanked government for ensuring that youths in the state were fully empowered.