Massive APC Faithful’s Defection To PDP Excites Obuah

As members and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State continue to dump the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, the Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the PDP, Bro Felix Obuah has expressed excitement and happiness over the development, describing it as positive and a confirmation of the enthronement of good governance by the Party as well as the success of Gov. Wike administration in the State.

The PDP Chairman explained that the massive defections by APC faithful taking place daily in the State are clear signs that the APC has collapsed and will in the coming days leave the trio of Rotimi Amaechi, Dakuku Peterside and Magnus Abe with the challenge of managing only the carcass of the party in Rivers State.

Bro Obuah further emphasized that this latest political event is an obvious testimony and confirmation of the second- to- none effective leadership in the State, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, human capacity building, resource and economic re-invigoration, as well as institutional growth not only in Port Harcourt, the capital city, but across the 23 local government areas of the State.

He particularly welcomed the recent defection of over 2000 members of the APC, including former councilors of the APC, who were sacked by the court over the unlawful LG polls purportedly conducted by former Gov Amaechi in the twilight of his exit, and have decided to discontinue with the case, and other APC leaders, which include former Special Adviser to Amaechi on Internal Revenue, Nwankwo Nwankwo, former Commissioner under Amaechi, Sunny Wokekoro, etc, noting that the list is appreciating by the day.

While assuring the decampees of better deal and full reintegration into the PDP, in terms of enjoying all the rights and privileges, Bro Obuah urged them to feel at home and be ready to make their positive contributions to the rapid development of the State, as that is the cardinal objective of the PDP government in the State under the indefatigable Gov Nyesom Wike.

According to Obuah, the fact and the truth can no longer be disputed and hidden as Governor Wike is doing exceptionally well in Rivers State, adding that the PDP family is proud of him and always supporting him to do more for Rivers people, who gave the PDP their mandate to preside over the affairs of the State.

He reassured that the peoples’ mandate will not be compromised or taken for granted as there will be total brand new Rivers State, where all residents will be proud of.

He called on the people of the State to continue to support the Wike administration and commit themselves to making Rivers State safe, clean, peaceful and developed; the ideals and philosophy of the New Rivers Vision.