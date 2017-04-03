Enugu Awards Bridge Contract To Nigerian Army

The Enugu State Government has awarded a contract to the Nigerian Army for the construction of a bailey bridge in Ivo Okpanku in Aninri local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Dr Godwin Udeuhele, disclosed this on Thursday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting.

Udeuhele said the contract would be executed at the cost of N54 million.

“Approved by the State Executive Council is the (contract for the) relocation/reconstruction of a bailey bridge in Ivo Okpanku in Aninri local government area of Enugu State.

“The contract was awarded to the works unit of the Nigerian Army based on their proven track record in the field of engineering.

“It was awarded at the sum of N54 million.”

The commissioner said the Nigerian Army was the best in the construction of bridges.

According to him, the army is so good in engineering that its proficiency is recognised in other countries.

“What the Ministry of Works proposed internally was about N69 million for the job, but these people (army) reduced the contract to N54 million even when they are better qualified to do the job.

“They are not doing it for the profit they will make. They are doing it because they are trained to do it.’’

Udeuhele said the council also approved the recruitment of 10 social workers to be attached to the state’s Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development.

He stated that the recruitment of the social workers has become necessary in view of the challenges the ministry is experiencing in child adoption.

“Those to be recruited will be sociologists, psychologists and social welfare people.

“When recruited, they are to be posted to the welfare department to strengthen the ministry in terms of quality and number of staffers,” he said.