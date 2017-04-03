e-Shopping: PH Bizman Berates Delivery Method

The founder of Home Appliances e-Shopping Platform, Port Harcourt, Mr Stanley Igwe, has called for the adoption of cashless option In transactions involving online business activities in the country.

Igwe stated this while speaking to newsmen recently, following the suspected murder of a Jumia delivery man, Mr Ejele Chukwuma in Ada George area of Port Harcourt.

He explained that the option of payment on delivery should be removed on the various e-shopping platforms.

Igwe opined that the pay-on-delivery method exposes e-shopping dispatch riders to danger.

According to him, the cashless option could solve issues related to threat and insecurity associatED with the job.

“Measures are to be taken right now, because had it been that those the goods were being delivered to, paid on-line, what happened could have been averted.

“So we encourage people to do cashless transactions by paying on-line”, he said.

The e-shopping operator, explained that such a method was safer as the companies would promptly deliver as their credibility was not in doubt.

He explained that in the event of default such operators could be sued, even as he urged the government to encourage people on going cashless.

According to him, there were a lot of dubious people in the society hence the need to pay online.

“When you get what you are looking for, and that is not what you want, you can reject it”, he said.

The e-commerce operator further advised delivery men in the state to be more security conscious and avoid entering compounds or homes of clients during delivery.

“When you are delivering, deliver outside and be security conscious, try to raise alarm and do not go into the bedroom sometime to do some of these things”, he said.