Borno Lauds FG On Damaturu- Maiduguri Road

The Borno State Government has commended the Federal Government, for its completion of the 145 km of Damaturu- Maiduguri dual carriage way.

The Commissioner of Works Alhaji Adamu Lawan, disclosed this recently while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri, Thursday

“We want to commend the Federal Government for its efforts in making sure that the Damaturu- Maiduguri road is completed on time.

“We were happy with the recent visit of Mr Babatunde Fashola the Minister of Power, Works and Housing to see things for himself,” he said.

Lawan said that the minister had assured of collaborating with the Ministry of Defence towards providing security cover for the workers at site for the completion of the project.

“So far so good the minister had assured that he will liaise with the Ministry of Defense to ensure security cover for the workers on site to enable them complete the work.

“He has also assured on adequate fund release to the contractors for speedy implementation of the project,” he said.

Lawan said that the state government planed to commence reconstruction of some Federal Roads in the state to cushion the hardship faced by motorists plying them.

He said that the state would apply for reimbursement from the Federal Government at the end of the reconstruction.

Lawan named the roads to include the Gamboru- Ngala- Kala Balge- Rann road, the Maiduguri-Gajiganna- Monguno road among others.

He said that the projects will be handled by the Borno State Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) which had some of the best equipment in the country.

“We have lots of plants and equipment in BORMA which can compare with any road construction company in the country.

“Our problem has to do with the Boko Haram insurgency which prevented us from working but with the gradual return of peace, many projects will commence in a short while.”

“Very soon we are going to start the reconstruction of Gamboru-Ngala-Kala Balge- Rann road, which is a federal road.

“We will also reconstruct the Maiduguri-Gajiganna-Monguno road, in addition to many others lined up,” he said.

Lawan said that the rehabilitation of 16 roads within the Maiduguri metropolis was nearing completion.

“We have done about 70 percent work on the rehabilitation of 16 roads in the metropolis, intact the job will have been completed but for lack of bitumen which is scarce in the country.

“We have placed orders for the bitumen and hopefully we shall complete the work,” he said.

Lawan said that BORMA was also handling the construction of the Marghi highway and the Miringha- Gunda road.