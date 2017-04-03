Boboye Not Keen On NPFL Title

Kennedy Boboye says he is not keen on winning the Nigeria Professional Football League title with Plateau United this season.

The tactician, who joined the Jos outfit before the commencement of the 2016/17 league season claims his aim is to pick as many points so as to finish in a very comfortable position at the end of the season.

“Ever since I started, I have never said to anyone that Plateau United is thinking of winning the league, the only thing I keep saying is that we plan to fight very hard anywhere we go to pick points,” Boboye told newsmen

“And if we pick points the way we have agreed, by the time we end the season and calculate all these points, it is going to tell people where Plateau United will end, whether as the league champions or as the runners up. That is our biggest focus.”

Plateau United returned to the summit of the league on Sunday after thrashing ABS FC 4-1 at the Rwang Pam Stadium. They travel to Port Harcourt to play struggling Rivers United in their next topflight match on Wednesday.