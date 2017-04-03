…As Nwokekoro Gives Reasons

Former All Progressives congress (APC) chieftain and two-time Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon Sunny Nwokekoro has said he initially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 because of the interest of the state and not for a personal gain as speculated.

Nwokekoro, the pioneer Chairman of the PDP in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, spoke in a live radio interview programme, View Point’ in Port Harcourt.

He said when he realised that the APC government could not fulfil those promises to return the oil wells which were ceded to neighboring states by the former President Goodluck Jonathan after we had won at the centre, he decided to return to his original party.

According to him, “The Oil wells ceded to Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Abia States were a major challenge and we thought that with President Mohammedu Buhari coming into power, those oil wells would have returned to the state, Two years have gone, those oil wells were not even on the table of discussion”.

” This made me to be disappointed with the APC government, moreso what influenced me to leave initially was not forth coming. The problem with APC is deception and lies. Its leadership feeds members with lies and makes promises that are not achievable”, he said

He described the APC as inferior by-products of the PDP because everybody that is in APC in Rivers State served under and benefited from the PDP platform.

The Ex-Commissioner also said the APC has no plan for governance, no ideological plans to revive the country.

Nwokekoro said those coming to PDP have seen that the present Governor, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike consult stakeholders before decisions are taken, explaining that the Governor or the Chairman of the party does not take decisions alone.

“We did not leave APC to PDP because of financial gain, those of us who are politicians, we attract projects, development and democracy dividends to our people”, he said

He however regretted that the leadership of APC is busy pursuing its personal and individual interests rather that collective one, stating that the three major factors in the party, Senator Magnus Abe, Dakuku Peterside and Rt Hon.Chibuike Amaechi are pursuing their personal agenda