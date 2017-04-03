Army Pledges Partnership On Security

The Nigerian Army at the weekend promised to remain steadfast and cooperate with the political authorities and all relevant security agencies to ensure peace and security.

Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support), Onitsha, Anambra State, Col. Idongesit Akpan, gave the assurance during the 2016 West African Social Activities (WASA) in Onitsha.

Akpan said that the army would not relent in carrying out its statutory roles as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

He expressed satisfaction at the cordial civil-military relations in Anambra.

Akpan hailed other security agencies and para-military establishments in the state for their cooperation and support.

He also commended the state Governor Willie Obiano for moral and material support to the army.

Earlier, Obiano described the Onitsha Military Cantonment as one of the most important federal security institutions.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Chief Chikaodili Anara, said that the state government had always taken the army serious in all its dealings.

“We will continue to support them in their activities,’’ he said.

Obiano expressed his administration’s readiness to maintain security, adding that the army had done well in discharging its duties.

Dance groups from various ethnic groups in Nigeria performed during the ceremony.