Akpabio, Saraki Hail Sekibo At 60

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio says the Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo, is an asset to Rivers State.

Senator Akpabio made the assertion at the book launch of six books written by Senator Sekibo as part of activities marking his 60th birthday anniversary held at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Describing Senator Sekibo as a light of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Upper Chamber in whom everyone is well pleased, Akpabio said Sekibo’s contributions on the floor of the Senate have made him an uncommon asset and an uncommon Senator.

He further remarked that Sekibo is a great family man and a legislator per-excellence and congratulated him on his birthday and courage to write the books which copies, he assured, would be sent to all PDP controlled states’ House of Assembly as a must read by all Nigerians.

Akpabio also commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the numerous people-oriented projects embarked upon in the State, in spite of the economic recession in the country, adding that it had really shown the love he had for the people of Rivers State.

Also speaking, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, represented by Senator Ahmed Lawan, described the celebrant as a thorough, purposeful and focused politician worthy of emulation and commended him for his efforts in writing the books.

Saraki stressed the need for cooperation, partnership and synergy of all the 36 States of the Federation to make life better for the citizenry.

He enjoined Senator Sekibo not to relent in writing more books.

Highlights of the day were cutting of his birthday cake, cultural performance, unveiling of the books and rendition of song by his wife, Princess Asimie George Sekibo.

Collins Barasimeye