Uche Jombo Becomes ‘ Made- In- Aba’ Ambassador

Actress, script writer and producer, Uche Jombo-Rodriguez is said to be a major supporter of the made in Aba/buy in Naija campaign bill boards with her picture and words, “I am proudly made in Aba, Aba can make everything you travel abroad to buy”, are said to be on display in almost every street in Abia State.

Information from her camp states that she is working on a project with the state government that will be unveiled soon. She has become an ambassador of the made-in- Aba campaign and is working to encourage people to patronise products from the city.

Uche Jombo was born in Abiriba, Abia State Nigeria. She is a graduate of Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Calabar and Computer Programming, Federal University of Technology Minna. She ventured into the Nigerian Movie Industry in 1999 in the movie, ‘Visa to Hell’ and since then, she has over 60 movies to her credit.

As a screen writer, she has written and co-written several movies some of which are ; Games Men Play, the Celebrity, Girls in the Hood and a Time to Love. She has produced Nollywood Hustlers, Holding Hope and Damage.