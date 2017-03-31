Tension In BBN As Four Housemates Face Eviction

Following Bassey’s eviction last Sunday, March 26, 2017, there has been tension in Big Brother Naija House and that tension came to the forefront on Monday March 27, 2017 when they had to nominate amongst themselves who they would like to see.

At the end of the nomination session, Debbie Rise, Marvis, Efe and T. Boss were up for eviction but the current head of house, Bisola exercised her powers saving Efe and replacing him with Bally meaning the list had been updated to include Bally, Debbie Rise, T. Boss and Marvis.

Meanwhile, Bassey Asuquo Ekpeyong was one contestant in the Big Brother Naija Reality Show that divided opinion whenever his name was mentioned. To some, he was the perfect gentleman, to others, he was a devil who chose not to oblige Debbie Rice’s many attempts at romance. This explains why she cried her eyes out after his eviction.

Following Bassey’s eviction, Nigerians took to social media to reminisce on his time in the house and their hope for his future.

Bassey comes from a large family, but sadly lost his mother eight years ago, something he says was a huge low point in his life. He learnt to fend for himself from a young age and later studied Theatre Arts at the University of Calabar with acting as his major.

He is single and believes profession of love that is not backed up by deeds are point less. He loves interacting with other gifted people.