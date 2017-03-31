RVHA Wades Into PH Traders’ Crisis

The Rivers State House of Assemby has given a directive to traders at the Nkpolu, Oroworukwo market popularly known as Mile III Market to stay action on the planned elections at the market.

The directive was given by the speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, following a petition presented by the member representing Port Harcourt Constituency Two, Victor Ihunwo, that there was an impending crisis if the elections were to hold.

The speaker in his intervention, set up an ad hoc committee to manage the crisis brewing over the planned elections.

Ibani stated that the move became necessary to calm frayed nerves, particularly in the face of the recent demolitions that have affected traders who operated in areas suspected to be criminal hideouts.

He directed the ad hoc committee to take step to stop the planned election in the market to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

The women leader of the market, Mrs. Lilian Nwaofiri, in her reaction, welcomed the development, saying that it would help calm the tension, already rising in the market following activities leading up to the elections.

According to her, “the House of Assembly has done well, wading into this matter because some people are seeing it as a do-or-die affair”.

She called on all interested parties to apply caution in their bid to achieve their ambitions.

Tonye Nria-Dappa