RSG Releases N200m For ONOLGA, AKULGA Water Schemes

The Rivers State has released N200million counterpart fund for the completion of a new water scheme in Opobo/Nkoro and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas of the state under the European Union (UNICEF), Niger Delta Support Programme.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development,. Chief Ibibia Walter who disclosed this at this year’s World Water Day celebration in Port Harcourt said that government is also rehabilitating existing water schemes in 18 local government areas of the state.

He said that the Okrika Water Scheme has been rehabilitated and is awaiting commissioning, while work is on-going on the Eleme Water Scheme.

The Commissioner said that Governor Wike is determined to ensure that the issue of water provision nolonger makes headlines during electioneering campaigns, stressing that it was against this background that the government is partnering with donor agencies to ensure the provision of water to all communities in the state.

Chief Walter commended the European Union and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for investing in rural water schemes in the state.

In a goodwill message, the UNICEF Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialist in Rivers State, Martha Hokanya said that the agency was partnering with the Rivers State Government to reach over 10,000 people with improved access to safe water in Akuku-Toru and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Areas, through the support of the European Union under the Niger Delta support programme

Hokonya whose message was read by Theodora Igboaruka said that efforts would be made to reach an additional 75,000 people by the end of the year under the partnership

Speaking in an interview with newsmen the Acting Administrative Manager of the Rivers State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr Jonathan Amadi, said that the event was to create awareness on the importance of water to human existence.

The celebration was marked by arts competition between Environmental Health Clubs of the schools in the focal local government areas of Opobo/Nkoro and Akuku-Toru.

Opobo/Nkoro LGA won the competition and trophy while all the participants won EU/UNICEF branded bags.