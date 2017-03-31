Rivers NUJ Mourns Ex-Chairman, Paul Alozie

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) has expressed shock and grief over the death of its former Chairman, Mr. Paul Alozie, whose death occurred last Thursday in Port Harcourt.

A statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Mr. Omoni Ayo-Tamuno and Soibi Max-Alalibo, respectively, stated that the late former Chairman would be remembered for many things. including his dedication to his job and union affairs.

“Mr. Paul Alozie was one person that can get up any time of the day to do what is required of him both on the job, and as a journalist.

“Unfortunately, Alozie left at a time when so much tutelage is required to prepare young and aspiring journalists in the task ahead of Nigeria’s democracy, the statement said..

“We can only say God gives, and He alone can take. Mr. Paul Alozie has contributed in all spheres of journalism practice, hence today, we mourn, alongside his family, the loss of a gem”, it stated.

Until his death, Mr. Alozie was Director, Current Affairs, Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Radio Rivers Chapel.

Meanwhile, the State Council has opened a condolence register at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, for journalists and members of the public who wish to register their condolence, the statement revealed.