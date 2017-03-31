Rescind Decision, Vulcanisers Beg Wike

Following the order given recently by the Rivers State Government for traders and artisans to vacate every road side, vulcanisers in the state have appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike, to rescind his decision, as earlier announced.

Chairman of the Vulcanisers Association in Rivers State, Semiyu Alade in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt early this week, said their members did not cause obstruction on the roads.

Alade maintained that their jobs are best done on the road side. He also explained that their members kept their environment clean and obey the laws.

“This order will affect us negatively because we do not have another vocation.

“This a trade that we have learnt as far back as 1976 in the state”, he said.

He expressed surprise by the order and further urged the state governor to make an exception in their case.

According to him, all vulcanisers across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja operate by the road side.

“In all the 36 states of the country there is no where you will not find vulsanisers on the road side”, he said.

He added that their activities did not cause hold up even as he further urged the governor to look into the complaints of his members.

It could be recalled that the state government recently announced a one-week ultimatum to traders and Vulcanisers amongst others who constitute nuisance on the road to vacate or face unpleasant consequences.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor, on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said failure to remove them would lead to the impoundment and their owners, prosecuted.

The governor is expected to set up a taskforce to implement the new directive as to ensure the maintenance of law and order.