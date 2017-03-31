PIGB: Senate To Receive Final Report, April 25

The passage of the long awaited Petroleum Industry Governance Bill may not be far from now as the Nigerian Senate expects the laying of the report of the Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum (Upstream, Downstream and Gas), on April 25, 2017 for consideration and approval.

According to a statement from the Press Secretary to the Senate President, Sani Unogu, the members of the joint committee are to conclude work on the bill at a one-day retreat in Abuja on April 4.

“During the retreat , the committee members, among others, would receive further input, deliberate on their findings and recommendations, and conclude their report for submission to the Senate”. Mr. Unogu stated.

It was also gathered that the committee is expected to submit the final printed copy of the report to the Senate on April 6, 2017, while the main report is expected to be laid before the Senate on April 25, 2017 .

The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) formally titled Petroleum Industry Bill is meant to create efficient and effective governing institutions with clear and separate roles for the petroleum industry.

The Bill as drafted also seeks to promote transparency in the Nigerian petroleum industry ; and create a conducive business environment for the industry operations.

The bill is to establish a framework for the creation of commercially oriented and profit driven petroleum agencies that ensure added value to industry.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi