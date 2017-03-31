Ogu/Bolo Eyes Golden Jabilee Boat Regatta Prize

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/ Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daisy Tamunoene, has said that the local government will win the forthcoming Rivers State Golden Jubilee Boat Regatta event.

Tamunoene made the assertion when she led sub –committee of the Golden Jubilee Anniversary Committee to the palace of the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko Ix, on a sensitization visit, Wednesday.

The Ogu/Bolo local government boss assured that the area would not be left behind in the anniversary celebration as they have already kicked off the football training session in preparation for the event proper.

According to her, “we are prepared for the boat regatta called “Omuaru’, and we will make sure we beat other local government area and come out tops”. She thanked the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for appointing focused and dedicated committee members that took pains and time to interact with the people at the grassroot on their plans for a way forward.

Also speaking, the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko IX also, thanked Governor Wike, for a job well done in the state especially the preparations for the 50 years Rivers Golden Jubilee, and reiterated that Ogu/Bolo that had never lacked behind in such water displays in the past will maintain its pride of place at the Golden Jubilee celebration as they are even planning to introduce traditional rulers and chiefs cultural dance on that day.

Earlier, the chairman of the sub-committee, Dr Ngozi Ordu, highlighted some events for the anniversary which include Boat regatta, wrestling, Beauty contest, variety night, cultural parade to display Rivers heritage among others, and opined that their mission was to sensitise the stakeholders in the local government on their participation in the celebration.

Collins Barasimeye