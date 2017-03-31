Latest Nollywood Movies Hit Cinemas, April

The Nigerian movie industry known as Nollywood is never resting in its oars as it remains vibrant and dynamic in movie making. The industry has come out with recent movies currently making waves in the cinemas. Three new films are among the many that will hit the cinemas nationwide in April.

Omugwo:

Africa magic films and golden effect pictures have released the trailer for Kunle Afolayan’s new film ‘Omugwo’ coloured by their different cultural backgrounds, their mother-in-laws forcefully move in with the couple to perform the Igbo child care rite called Omugwo.

But instead of reliewing their children of the burden of child care, the mothers rivalry complicates life for the young couple to comical effects. The film which will be released in cinemas nation wide on April 7, 2017 features:

Ayo Adesanya, Patience Ozorkwor (Mama G.) Omowuni Dada, Ken Erics and Christian Paul.

Mr and Mrs Revolution

Mr and Mrs Revolution which features Rita Dominic and Chidi Mokeme, Akin Lewis, Yaw, Tana Adelana and Monachi Abii.

Directed by Teco Benson, the movie is produced by Chinwe Egwuagu who produced the 2012 movie of the same name which starred Nsetkpe-Etim and Joseph Benjamin.

The second movie in the series tells a story of a couple Sharon and Kobi who attempts to tell a truth about some of the conflicts, confinement, independence and struggles in marriage.

The pursuit to keep their marriage intact and save their private lives lead to the various dramatic and intense scenes that follow the story. Mr and Mrs Revolution will debut in cinemas on April 21, 2017.

Kondo Game

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cosy Ojiakor is mischief personified in a new Nollywood movie tilled ‘Kendo Game.’ The well endowed actress operates local drinking joint and she is stirring controversy in her neighbourhood by dating two police officers. Both officers patronize her local drinking joint.

The love triangle is among a local police Chief, Austin and his mischievious subordinates, Vincent and the acress character in Kombo Game with a stoppy boss, played by Jide Kosoko to contend with Austin and Vincent who are resolute to turn over a new leaf, but their zeal often collides with mischief, leaving them of the mercy of their boss.

Kondo Game is produced by Maryam Harris and directed by Charles Uwagbai. It features other acts like Funny Bone, Mercy Johnson, Uche Jumbo, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry and Francis Odega among others.

Meanwhile, Cosy Ojiakor has been in the news lately for calling out fellow actresses she has pimped for big men and inturn makes them live a larger-than-life lifestyle. She said they all in turns stabbed her in the back.

It was gathered that Cosy Ojiakor has plans to write a book from actresses rendezvous and her involvement.