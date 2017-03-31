AU To Adopt Uniform Continental Electricity Standard

The African Union (AU) is making great efforts to establish uniform standards among member states in the fields of electricity, electronics and related technologies to ensure fast and universal access to energy.

A continental electricity standard is on the way, Paul Johnson, executive secretary of African Electrotechnical Standardisation Commission (AFSEC) of the AU, told Xinhua.

Johnson said AFSEC will facilitate universal access to energy across the continent and the realization of Africa’s Agenda 2063 — a development framework that aims to achieve a continent that is integrated, peaceful, prosperous and people-centered.

“Uniform standards enable a country to borrow machineries with uniform standards from neighboring nations for use without hurdles,” he said.

AFSEC currently have 13 members and it is trying to mobilise another 55 African countries to join the standardisation.

It has approved 140 standards which are applicable in the continent and are monitoring how these standards work.

“Even though African countries function as sovereign states, we need efficient and sustainable standards in technical matters.

“The standardisation will enable the continent to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that aim at achieving affordable access to clean energy, education and healthcare by 2030 for countries around the world.”

He said some African countries are not familiar with SDG standards and guidelines, like what standards are necessary when a country intends to embark on rural electrification.

Johnson suggested that African countries pursuing better access to energy should avoid relying too much on old technology, and instead should use smart technology such as mini-grid, smart meters and renewable energy.

AFSEC is undertaking technical training on the set of standards, consulting stakeholders, regulators and power utilities about the required standards and intends to found more technical committees and improve existing ones.