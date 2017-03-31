Anambra Denies Selling Airport Land

The Anambra State Government has denied allegations that it is selling land it acquired to build an airport in Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Lands, Chief Okey Moka , made the denial in an interview with newsmen in Awka yesterday .

Moka said activities in some portion of the land, including the erection of residential buildings, were within the terms the land was acquired.

Some members of the community had petitioned Gov. Willie Obiano asking him to intervene on the alleged sale of the land by land grabbers in connivance with agents of government.

The people alleged that 30 hectares of the land was allocated to some persons who were selling plots for the erection of private buildings.

The community people asked that the land should be returned to them since the airport project for which it was taken was no longer feasible.

The commissioner said the land remained the property of Anambra State Government and that there was nothing illegal about the construction of residential buildings in the area.

He said that 30 hectares was allocated to traders of Emodi Shoe Sellers Association by the immediate past administration for establishing a residential estate and not for industrial purposes as the petitioners claimed.

“If somebody tells you that government is selling the airport land, it is not true; government does not sell land but allocates land.

“The issue of the Shoe Sellers Association which they are leaning upon to cause this trouble was before the exit of the last administration.

Government allocated 30 hectares of land to the association to build their residential houses,

“To put the record straight, the entire airport land is 530 hectares and out of it, the last administration allocated 30 hectares.

‘’Gov. Willie Obiano administration decided as an APGA government to continue the process and did not cancel the agreement

“If government acquires land for overriding public interest, the land belongs to the government.

“Under the purpose-clause of the land, it was initially acquired for airport. When the project fails, government has the right to change the purpose.

“After all, when the agreement with the Shoe Sellers for 30 hectares was reached the community was not invited because they have no locus, so what the association decides to do with the land does not concern the people.

“Again, there is no record here that says that the association is selling the land or that they will be paying compensation to the community,” he said.

The commissioner said compensation had been worked out by government but had not been effected because of disagreement over who were the true representatives of the community.