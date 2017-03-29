We Will Not Bow To Any Form Of Intimidation – Saraki

The Senate, at the end of a closed-door session yesterday resolved not to bow to any form of intimidation in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, who made this known at plenary, said the lawmakers deliberated on issues bordering on the integrity of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate.

Newsmen report that Saraki, who did not give details of the “intimidation” the institution is facing, said that the senate, at the executive session, resolved to defend its integrity.

“We cannot be intimidated from carrying out our constitutional duties at all times.

“Nothing will stop the National Assembly, especially the Senate, from performing its duties,” he said.

Meanwhile, committees that were yet to submit reports of budget defense of the various MDAs were asked to do so by Thursday. Saraki said at least 20 committees were yet to submit their reports.

The president of the senate warned that committees that failed to meet the deadline risked not being considered.

“If by Thursday, any committee did not send its report to the Appropriation Committee, we will have no alternative than to make do with what we have on ground. “This is the last time I am making the announcement,” he said.