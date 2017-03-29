Umu-Ohali Kindred Felicitate With Ake

The Umu-Ohali Royal Kindred of Ogbaland in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has felicitated with Mr. Vincent Ake on his appointment as the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation.

In a statement jointly signed by the President-General and the Secretary-General, Chief Newton Career Okoro and Bro Peter E. Josiah respectively, the Umu-Ohali kindred expressed the belief that Mr. Ake would in his usual way use his wealth of experience to bear on bringing the corporation back to its amiable height.

Thanking the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for giving him the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity, the general manager’s kinsmen noted that, he had served humanity in different spheres of life, saying that his present position would spur him to greater service.

They thanked God for his doing and prayed that Ake be given the wisdom and strength to deliver on his mandate as well as guide and protect him throughout his assignment.