Surveyors Get Order On Revenue Sources

A charge has been given to newly posted Chief Resident Surveyors (CRS), to explore untapped income avenues in their various states of posting and provide surveying and mapping services and products at reasonable prices.

Surveyor- General of the Federation (SGOF), Ebisintei Awudu, gave the charge during his inaugural meeting with the newly posted resident surveyors to the 36 states of the federation.

Awudu charged them saying, “we have given ourselves a target revenue, so all hands must be on deck to ensure its realization”.

He enjoined them to apply professionalism and be proactive in their areas of jurisdiction and to liaise with the surveyors –general of their various states on possible areas of collaboration with the office of the SGOF.

The SGOF said that all areas of leakage that had hindered increased revenue for the office must be blocked.

He said that the aim of the meeting was to intimate the chief resident surveyors the vision of the office and reposition their mindset with a view to promoting sustainable national development.

Furthermore, he charged the resident surveyors to carry out an inventory of all landed properties of the office in their various states and emphasized that such documentation would empower the office to take useful decisions on the properties.

In his response, the CRS, Ekiti State, Aeren Shinge, noted that the meeting was an avenue for them to brainstorm with their zonal directors on the way forward and showed the readiness of the present SGOF to revive the field offices.