Police Chief Bags Award For Fighting Crime

The Commander of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Chief Superitendent of Police, CSP Benneth Chinedum Igweh, has been honoured for exhibiting professionalism in the fight against criminality in the state.

CSP Igweh received a distinguished friends of the University of Port Harcourt award as part of his efforts in curtailing cultism and kidnapping within Aluu, Choba and its environs.

He was among the 14 awardees who received the University of Port Harcourt award as part of activities marking the 31st Convocation Ceremony of the university.

Speaking during 4th Chancellors Dinner and Award Night, 2017, held at the Abuja Campus of the university at the weekend, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ndowa Lale, described the monitoring team commander as a crime fighter per excellence.

Prof Ndowa opined that Aluu community and its environs which used to record the highest crime and criminal activity in the state ranging from cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, assassination, communal clashes, land disputes to other heinous crimes is now wearing a new look.

According to him, residents of the university and its environs are now enjoying relative peace due to the performances of the awardees and his men.

Speaking to crime correspondents after receiving the award, CSP Benneth Chinedum Igweh, thanked the management of the university for the award adding that it would spur him to do more.

CSP Igweh recalled that before their assumption at Aluu, the university and its neighbouring communities were a den of criminals as well as an area where other social vices thrive.

According to him, the IGP monitoring unit under his command was able to restore peace and order in the area.

He used the opportunity to express gratitude to the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris for the support and confidence placed on him as well as the state Commissioner of Police assuring that the war against crime would be sustained.

The award was in three categories, Outstanding Staff Award, Distinguished Alumni Award and Distinguished Friends of the University Award.