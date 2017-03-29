Man Arraigned For Assault

A 21-year-old jobless man, John Victor , who allegedly assaulted a man, Mike Osamaghomuwi, by stabbing him with a knife, was on Thursday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Titus Abolarinwa sitting in Apapa, Lagos.

The accused was, however, released on bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety.

Abolarinwa said the surety must be gainfully employed and also show evidence of two-year tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Victor, a resident of Mile 2 area of Lagos, is standing trial on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Tony Elibeh, told the court that the accused, who entered a not-guilty plea, committed the offence on March 15 at Mile 2, Festac Road, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused assaulted Osamaghomuwi by beating him and stabbing him with a knife following an argument between them.

He said attempts by other pedestrians at the scene to settle the dispute proved abortive as the accused continued to stab the complainant.

“The complainant was rushed to the hospital, while the accused was apprehended by the police.”

The offence contravened Section 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

It was reported that the section prescribes a seven-year jail term for grievous harm.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for April 12.