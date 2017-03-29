‘Livestock ’Il Suffer Heat-related Diseases’

There are indications that livestock farmers in the country may suffer water stress and outbreak of heat related diseases this year.

According to a press release made available to The Tide by Agro Nigeria, the Director General of the Nigeria Metrological Agency (Nimet), said the incident could be due to the unexpected warmer than normal conditions predicted recently by NiMet.

The DG of the agency, Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, noted that the expected heat stress is likely to last throughout 2017.

He advised farmers to avail themselves of other sources of water for their livestock during the period.

Likely to be affected most are farmers from the northern part of the country, the statement stressed.

Mashi, further urged relevant authorities to encourage farmers to adopt international best practices in animal husbandry through the provision of ranches and fodder for their livestock.

He also called for controlled grazing of animals in order to reduce clashes between farm owners and hardsmen.

In the report, NiMet also predicted that food production is expected to be less than normal due to shorter growing season length over large parts of the country.

However, crop farmers in the country have been enjoined to plant early-maturing and drought-resistant varieties, to avert the challenges predicted by the agency.