Kattey Sues For Igbo, Yoruba Unity

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta and Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Most Rev. Ignatius C. O. Kattey has urged the Igbos and the Yorubas to be united to achieve mutual interest.

Kattey, Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) made the call last Thursday in a paper he delivered at the Sir Moses Onwuma Memorial Lecture Series and Award Ceremony at the Recreation club, Aba in Abia State.

The ceremony was organised by the Ibo National High School Aba, Old Boys Association. In the lecture titled “A Teacher In Public Life: Sir Moses Nwafor Onwuma Era Revisited” Kattey opined that the Igbos and the Yorubas cannot continue to be antagonistic to each other for ever,

He traced the advent of tribalism into Nigerian politics to when Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was elected into the Western Region House of Assembly on the platform of National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon (NCNC). The NCNC won majority of the seats and Zik, being the leader, was to be sworn in as the Premier. Dr. Azikiwe was seated and ready for the inauguration and administration of oaths. But in his presence, most of the politicians who won election on the platform of NCNC crossed over to the side of Chief Obafemi Awolowo who was leader of the Action Group. Chief Awo had the majority and was sworn in as the Premier of We stem Nigeria, he narrated.

The man of God frowned at the manner the North used the people of Rivers State to fight the civil war and dumped them adding that before the Civil war, the North used the Igbos (NCNC- NPC) to fight the Yorubas and during the war the North used the Yorubas against the Igbos and dumped them.

He said, the Igbos and Yorubas are seen to be bitterest enemies and they never marry each other easily. Ironically he said, each tries to romance with the North at the slightest opportunity.

Kattey further said “during the War Yorubas romanced with the North against the Igbos. The Igbos and Yorubas never trust themselves in spite of the fact that Fajuyi was killed because he refused to surrender an Igbo- Aguiyi”

Kattey who is also the grand patron, Scripture Union Nigeria and Old boy of the Ibo National High School Aba, paid glowing tribute to the late Lt Col Adekunle Fajuyi, who he described as a great Yoruba gentlemen, a man of his word, a man to be trusted who was murdered because he refused to surrender his guest and master, General Aguiyi-Ironsi.

“Nigeria as a Nation has not given Late Col Fajuyi the honour he deserved as a man who even in the face of death and at the risk of his life was loyal to his boss. Nigeria is sending a wrong signal that loyalty does not pay” he said.

Said he “these great men must be remembered”. Institutions and infrastructures should be named after them.

On the Late Sir Moses Nwafor Onwuma, Archbishop Kattey described him as a man of discipline and focus and attributed his success in life and career to the fear of God.