Food Poisoning: 2 Dead, 44 Hospitalized In Calabar

The Police Command in Cross River State has confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man, Paul Nchui, for allegedly poisoning food at a restaurant in Ogoja.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview with newsmen last Sunday in Calabar.

It would be recalled that the incident occurred on March 24 at Oboso community in Ogoja local government area and left two persons dead while 44 others were hospitalised at the Ogoja General Hospital.

The restaurant owner, Mrs Anna Erah and her husband, Mr Edward Erah, died shortly after eating the food.

It is reported that the suspect was reportedly seen by many people at the scene of the crime.

“I wish to inform you that one Mr Paul Nchui, a suspect who poisoned a restaurant in Oboso community in Ogoja has been arrested.

“The suspect is in our custody, we will charge him to court as soon as we conclude our investigation,’’ Ugbo said.

The PPRO, who told journalists that the suspect had confessed to the crime, however said that some victims of the food poison have been discharged after treatment.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, also said that symptoms displayed by the victims included vomiting, foaming in the mouth, body weakness and spitting of blood.

“We have dispatched a team of epidemiologists, doctors, community health workers and other related health staff to the affected community.

“They are to ascertain the real situation on ground and offer immediate medical assistance to all those affected by the poison,” she said.

Director General, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency,Mr John Inaku, also assured the victims of the state government’s support.

He commended the management of the Oboso hospital for their prompt response in evacuating the victims to the Ogoja General Hospital for treatment.