Case Against Blogger, Journalist For Hearing ’Morrow

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Alatuwa Ekenah Fubara, will tomorrow begin the trial of two journalists allegedly involved on sex scandal publication against the founder of Salvation Ministries church, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

The two journalists, Kemi Omololu Olunloye (52) and Samuel Walson (42) are standing trial on four count charge bordering on defamation and false publication.

According to the charge sheet made available to journalists with “PMC No. 519C1/2017, the two journalists on 17th February, 2017 in Port Harcourt allegedly conspired to commit felony to wit publication of defamatory matters.

The accused persons are also standing trial for intentionally publishing and transmitting a false and malicious story against Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the presiding pastor of the Salvation Ministreis on the internet through their instagram address: shnn Africa.

The offences are punishable under section 516A, 24(1) (b) and 374 (b) of the criminal code Act Cap C38 of laws of Federation of Nigeria and of the cyber crimes prohibitions, prevention (etc) Act laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.

Our correspondent who also was at the court Thursday, reports that the court did not sit following the absence of the presiding chief magistrate as a result of health challenges.

Our correspondent further reports that over 50 journalists from Lagos and Rivers State were in court in solidarity with their colleague.