Body To Train Over 1000 Persons On Skills

In a bid to boost self employment and socio-economic prosperity of the people, over 1000 persons are to be trained on a skills acquisition programme in Port Harcourt, the President of Men Ablaze Group of the Redemption Ministries, Rev Basil Sunday, has said.

He made this known during a media chat at the Redemption Ministries headquarters (Omega Beach), Eastern By-Pass in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Monday.

Sunday said that the skill acquisition programme is richly articulated and would be delivered in 12 Training Modules, pointing out that Agriculture, Paint Technology, Pomade/insecticide, catering, cinematography and clothes making are among the courses marked for the programme.

According to him, others include computer repairs, air conditioners repairs, generator repairs, electrical installations, shoe making and suya production.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Sunday said that the skill acquisition which is a three week programme organised by the Men’s Group of the church will commence on May 01 till 24 May 2017 pointing out that the project is an interdenominational programme expected to attract participants from far and wide.

On successful completion of the training, Men’s Group President explained that certificate would be given to participants and expressed satisfaction with National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) for partnership.

Sunday used the forum to urge members of the public to avail themselves of this golden opportunity and ensure maximum utilisation of this skill acquisition programme.

The Men Ablaze boss, however stressed that scholars of proven integrity and persons of entrepreneurial standing have already being engaged and scheduled as guest speaker, Resource Person and seminar presenters for the programme which he send would turn-around the socio-economic life of many.

The media chart attracted Executive members of the Men Ablaze, Regional Pastors, Representatives of NABTEB amongst others.

Sunny Ajie