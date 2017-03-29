Bishop Charts Path For Traditional Rulers

The Bishop, Diocese of Evo, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev Innocent Uchechukwu Ordu has proposed some guidelines for the Rivers State Government in appointing, recognizing and elevating traditional rulers in the community.

According to him, traditional rulers must follow contemporary development in order to be able to explain evolving policies, adding that, they should be complementary to their knowledge of the history, customs, traditions and policies, of their kingdom, as well as equip and informed about the current political and be socio-economic issues in the community in order to make policies that would be beneficial to the people.

Bishop Ordu, to made the proposal in a keynote address he presented at a town hall meeting on a tripartite approach to communal approach organized by the Directorate of Political Affairs of the Diocese at Okporo Town Hall on Saturday.

He further stated that traditional rulers recognized by the government should be knowledgeable about the historical evolution of their communities and must have the ability to master, comprehend and trace the traditions of origin, early and contemporary history of their kingdom.

The Bishop also charged them to live above board in personal conduct, have demonstrable interest in the economy and general welfare of the people in order to bring development to the people.

He opined that traditional rulers must be recognized as the chief advisers to the elected or appointed office holders in their domain on issues relating to their communities and their inputs felt by the government, stressing that to maintain peace in the communities, the government must support and strengthen the traditional in institution.

He further said “as the traditional ruler knows his kingdom and his subjects more than government officials, their opinions are important in nominating people for sensitive positions as the people’s representatives.

Bishop Ordu warned that traditional rulers must not antagonize the government of the day as doing so would have negative consequences on the development their communities.

“Traditional rulers resolve conflicts in their areas as the living representatives of their ancestors and society and indeed the communities cannot experience any form of development except the government considers the church as a willing partner”, he emphasized.

Collins Barasimeye