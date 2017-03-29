… As CP Parades 34 Suspects

The Rivers State Police Command would it has recovered the sum of N1.4 million from kidnappers as well as arrested 34 suspects for their various roles in criminal activities in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Zaki Mohammed Ahmed, stated this while briefing journalists in his office recently on the modest achievements recorded by his administration in the month of March, 2017.

CP Zaki said the money recovered was discovered inside the vehicle of the kidnap gang during a gun battle between the police and the kidnappers hide out.

Mr Zaki disclosed that out of the 34 suspects arrested, 15 were airmed robbers, 14 kidnappers while 5 were cultists adding that 4 armed robbers were fatally wounded during the various operations.

According to him, the police also recovered 20 assorted five arms of different brand of guns, 100 assorted ammunitions and 12 magazines as well as vehicles.

The police boss also disclosed that the police arrested one Sobari (aka manslaughter) from Khana Local Government Area of the state, a notorious armed robber and kidnapper during the period under review.

He averred that Sobari, alias manslaughter, was the leader of the criminal gang that has been responsible for all the mayhem in the Ogoni axis adding that the police is working assiduously to arrest other of his gang members that are on the run.

“These gang of kidnappers are responsible for the kidnap of a medical doctor working with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH),” he stated.

CP Ahmed opined that the achievements recorded within his nine days in office in the state is an indication that he is ever ready to confront criminality and crime in the state head log adding that the police has employed pro-active measures that would aid in flushing out criminals in the state.

He used the opportunity to thank the public for providing credible and timely information.