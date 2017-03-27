UBE Lauds Water, Toilet Facilities’ Donation …Inaugurates Sector Plan C’mittee

Exeuctive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ven. Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah has lauded the Foundation of Partnership in the Niger Delta (PIND) and the Rotary Club (GRA), Port Harcourt for building and donating water and toilet facilities in Government Technical College, Port Harcourt.

Making the commendation when he visited the school to commission the facilities and inaugurate the newly formed Water Sanitation and Hygiene Clubs, the chairman said the gesture had set the pace for others to follow.

According to him, “the sacrifice by PIND) is a wake-up call to well-meaning individuals and stakeholders to support government in making life meaningful for the citizenry.

While emphasising the State Government’s determination to renovate schools and make learning environments more conducive for the children, Ven. Akah assured that the Board would not cease to support any partnership with stakeholders for the development of education in the state.

The SUBEB boss, however, expressed disappointment over the dilapidated structures and unkempt environment of the school, but promised to forge the way forward in alliance with the school authority.

He noted that Government Technical College was among schools in the action plan of government schools to be renovated in the State in 2017.

In their separate speeches, the PIND Coordinator, Timi Kiabuku and the President of Rotary Club (GRA) Port Harcourt, Rotarian Arthur Kalagbor, promised to work for the good of humanity. They appealed to the students to ensure that the facilities were maintained.

In another development, the Board Chairman, Ven Akah has inaugurated a sector plan committee of the Board, with the Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Evangelist Emmanuel Ogbugo as chairman, and Mrs Joy Ojirika as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are: Mr Ibe Ogwe, Mrs Stella Weekse-Pepple and Mrs Stella Atukomi.

Responding on behalf of the committee, its chairman, Evangelist Ogbugo thanked the Board for finding members worthy to serve, assuring that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.

In an exclusive interview, Ogbougo said the terms of reference of the committee was to come up with a wider work plan that will articulate the daily activities of the Board from 2017-2019.

“The sector plan committee is charged with the responsibility of creating a road map for the Board in the next three years, and has only one month to submit its report,” he said.