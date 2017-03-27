RSG To Strengthen Partnership With Women On Violence

Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the State Government will strengthen its partnership with organisations involved in the campaign on violence against women and the girl child.

Dr. Banigo stated this when a delegation of Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria/Rivers State Observatory Steering Committee paid her an Advocacy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor noted that although efforts have been made to reduce cases of violence against women and the girl child, there is still the need to strengthen more awareness campaigns against the scourge in order to encourage the people especially the vulnerable group to speak out.

According to Dr. Banigo, “we have to let the society know that the girl child has a lot of potentials and talents, therefore, we need to be the voice that will speak out, we must not give the impression that we don’t care for our young people” she stated.

She urged the Medical Women Association of Nigeria and Rivers State Observatory Steering Committee to reach out to more young people, mentor and educate them to change their negative mindset, in order for them to direct their energies towards productive ventures that would make them to realize their destiny.

Dr. Banigo who assured the organisation of her unwavering support for their advocacy campaigns because this is the time to fight, stressed that she is passionate about the campaign for violence against women and the girl child, and commended the Medical Women Association of Nigeria/Rivers State Observatory Steering Committee for the good work they have been doing in the past two years, enjoining them to sustain the spirit.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation, Dr. Adebiyi Obelebra said Rivers State Observatory Steering Committee is an initiative of the Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme, (NSRP) aimed at strengthening conflict management institutions to reduce violent conflict against women and the girl child.