rsg To Eradicate TB With Free Test, Treatment

Today is World Tuberculosis Day and the Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Health has commenced free screening and treatment scheme for patients and members of the public.

The programme is to raise awareness and at the same stamp out the diseases among the populace especially those in densely populated areas and the theme of this year’s celebration is” Unite to End TB”.

World Health Organisation(WHO) report in 2016 reveal that about 10.4 million people are infected yearly, while about 1.8 died from the disease. Despite global incidence of decline,it still kills many people as HIV/AIDS.

The disease starts with cough and body heat and discomfort and later affects the lungs. Those with long term cough are advised to screen for TB.

In Rivers State this year camapiagn is being focused on Oyigbo local government Area according to State Programme Manager for Tuberculosis and Leprosy, Dr Kingsley Alerechi due to its position as border local government area and has a large population.

Speaking at Oyigbo Central Mosque where ministry officials attended Jumaat Service to enlighten the muslim population, Dr. Alerechi said faith based organisations as churches and mosques need to educate their faithfuls on the dangers of Tb.

The State TB Programme Manager said religious bodies play key role in informing members on the dangers of contracting TB and how it can be cured.

The ministry officials later visited Oyigbo Komkom market where they distributed educational materials to the market women.

Deputy State TB Programme Manager, Helen Nyeche, urged the women to avail themselves of the free test and treatment that will be provided at Afam,the council headquaters.

On his part, Chairman of Oyigbo Main Market,Sunday Ikechukwu, commended the State Ministry of Health for bringing the awareness campaign to the area.

He promised that the traders will be mobilised to take advantage of the free test and treatment today.