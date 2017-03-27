RSG Backs NIPOST On Stamp Duty Protocol

The Rivers State Government has stated its readiness to partner and support the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) in implementing the stamp duties Act backed by law.

Giving the assurance at a sensitization meeting of key stakeholders held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Port Harcourt recently. Secretary to the State Government, Chief Kenneth Kobani, emphasized the importance of adhering to the dictates of the law as it concerns the stamp duties.

Kobani, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the SSG called on all organization , including states and federal agencies in the state to comply with the laid down law on the Stamp Duties Act”.

In her address, the Area Postal Manager, Rivers Territory, Rev Danso Olayinka Olusola, explained that the them for the forum was implementation of Stamp Duties Act CAP 58 LFN 2014, to foster authentication of financial transaction”.

According to her, the purpose is to bring to the awareness of our business community in Rivers State, as the major operators of the implementation on the existing law of the federation of Nigeria, Vol 14 on Stamp Duties Act 2004, in postal industry in Rivers State, in particular and Nigerian at large”

She explained that the reason for the awareness creation is the fact that NIPOST is faced with conflicting and contradictory situations of compliance to the duty Act by the public”.

Another key challenge, she said, is the frustration of the implementation of the stamping protocol by government officials in ministries, department, agencies, corporations, commissions, boards parastatals and inter-ministerial task force for the simple reason that they just don’t feel like implementing the protocol”.

She, however, expressed the belief that at the end, extensive sensitization of the modus operandi of the implementation of the act, enforcement and compliance can be effectively executed.

Sogbeba Dokubo