PDP Crisis Over Soon – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has assured members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)that the party would resolve the crisis that engulfed it and come out stronger.

Jonathan who expressed the optimism at his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa when he received the report of the Gov Seriake Dickson-led PDP Reconciliation Committee, said resorting to courts for political disagreements was abnormal.

He applauded the committee for getting the two factions of the party to the negotiating table and added that a truce was in sight given the commitments so far given by the party faithful.

The former President noted that there was an urgent need to return the power to the people arguing that litigation had surrendered the mandate of the people to the judiciary.

According to him, “I have always believed that political differences should be resolved outside the courts, but unfortunately we are already involved with it and gone up to the Supreme Court, but we are hopeful of a political solution.”

“Party politics is supposed to be a family affair and ought to be resolved amicably without resorting to the courts,” he said.

Earlier, Bayelsa state Governor and Chairman of the committee,Chief Seriake Dickson said he accepted the challenge of rebuilding the PDP to express gratitude to the party that gave Bayelsa the platform to lead Nigeria through Jonathan.

Dickson said political option remained the best way of resolving the crisis within the party.

According to him, “Jonathan laid the foundations for a political solution when he convened a meeting of PDP governors a few weeks ago that approved the peace plan.

He said the report, which is a roadmap to achieving peace was open to review and urged stakeholders with ideas to rebuild the party to table such ideas for discussion.