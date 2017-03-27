NDDC Contractors Reject Order To Site …Demand Debts Payment

In spite of the order given by the new management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the various contractors handling the commission’s projects to return to site within 30 days, the contractors have demanded for their debts payment before obeying the marching order.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday, President of NDDC, contractors Association, Mr Joe Adia, who spoke on behalf of the contractors said that, it was surprising that the commis-sion’s new management had not thought of how to clear huge debts owed contractors before giving marching order to the contractors.

Adia, pointed out that, the contractors expected the commission’s new management to call for a meeting with the contractors of the commission to ascertain and know their plight before issuing a deadline to them, stressing that, a number of the NDDC huge debt owed the association’s members for projects executed.

He also emphasized that some members of the association had lost their property to banks due to unpaid loans used to execute jobs for the commission, adding that, the best approach is for the new Board to have audience with the contractors as they are the victims dying because they have not been paid for jobs properly executed.

He said, “We have to be heard to know the reason contractors are not on site, if you are owning us so much money and you are asking us to go to site to do what, if you can’t meet with all the contractors, meet with the association executives”.

Adia, accused the new board, of awarding fresh jobs when there are several abandoned projects all over the region due to challenges of funding and even when no mobilization payment to contractors for previous contracts under the last board led by Mr Dan Abia was done; adding that, the new Board is not thinking of resusrrecting dead projects, rather awarding fresh ones.

He explained that the Board’s action is being done at the wrong time especially with the awarding of new jobs, urging the Board to treat the old projects to a reasonable extent before awarding new projects.

The Tide recalls that, the new Managing Director of the NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere upon assumption of office ordered the commission’s contractors handling various degrees of projects to return to site within 30 days as the order was considered part of the audit process ongoing in the NDDC by the new board.

Philip Okparaji