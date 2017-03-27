‘Indorama Saves Nigeria Imports, Forex’

A multinational petro-chemical company based in Rivers State, Indorama Eleme Petro-chemical, has stated that it has saved Nigeria, millions of dollars and foreign exchange through the production of raw materials needed for local industries to strive.

The Head, Corporate Communications of Indorama, Dr Jossey Nkwocha said this last Thursday at an interactive session with journalists and media managers after conducting them round the company’s plant.

Nkwocha said the company was ready to help investors in Rivers State, and beyond, by making available raw materials needed for the manufacture of polythene and plastic products.

“Indorama serves the interest of everyone in Nigeria, whether you are in Rivers, Kano or Lagos State and elsewhere. “These products are not restricted to anybody so long as you have the money and a factory, you can buy” he said.

According to him, economically, the company is contributing so much to the economy of Nigeria because it provides these raw materials which would have been imported.

He explained that if 10 such companies were in the country, they would get the country out of recession.

Nkwocha also said the Eleme Petrochemical Company, had put in place best safety practices for the environment and the workers.

“What we have shown you is production operation for 24 hours.

“We do not do one thing in the day time and do another in the night, because our operations are monitored by different agencies,” he said.

Such agencies, he disclosed include, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and other bodies that are resident in the state.

Some of the media managers who were on the tour expressed satisfaction with the operations of Indorama Eleme Petrochemical Company.