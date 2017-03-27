Group Commends Wike On Golden Jubilee

The Support Popular View Initiative for Peace,Equity and Justice has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for remembering the labours of our heroes past as he celebrates the Golden Jubilee of the creation of Rivers State.

The group, in a recent statement signed by its executive director, Dr. Kingsley William-Jack, said the recognition of the first military governor of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, Commander Alfred Diette-Spiff, who laid the foundation for the development of the state was a welcome development.

The group also described Governor Wike as a dynamic and visionary leader, who has deployed his capacity to harness available scarce resources to accelerate developmental growth.

It however condemned the unfair comments credited to some opposition elements, who faulted the idea of celebrating the labour of our heroes past, saying that it requires the resilience and dynamism of a leader like Governor Nyesom Wike to remember and sustain the legacies of his predecessors.

It called on Rivers people to discountenance negative comments and join hands with the governor to move the state forward.

“It is strange for any true son or daughter of Rivers State not to see the reason for the people of the state to thank God for clocking 50 years. Even human beings, who live up to 50 years, thank God for sustaining them so far. So any body who is against the celebration is only being short sighted and playing politics with such a laudable idea of Governor Wike administration in the state.

“Even Governor Wike’s landmark infrastructural developments is sufficient for Rivers people to celebrate not to talk of what Alfred Diette-Spiff, Melford Okilo and Peter Odili did”, the statement noted.