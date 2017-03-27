FG Restates Commitment To N’Delta Dev

The Federal Government has restated its development objectives in the oil-producing communities of the Niger Delta.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who stated this during a one-day town hall meeting at Umuahia with indignes of Abia State, reaffirmed the sincerity of the Federal Government to tackle the development challenges confronting oil communities in the region.

He appealed to Nigerians to think of ways of using the petroleum resources in the region to develop the country for the benefit of its citizens.

Osinbajo regretted the level of underdevelopment in the region in spite of the huge contribution the region makes to the nation’s economy, and stressed that the present administration led by Muhammadu Buhari was passionate about changing the situation.

He said it was common knowledge that most people in the oil-producing communities only hear about oil wells without benefitting from the wealth that comes from it, saying such is unacceptable and unfair to people of the area.

The Vice President noted that in November 2016, the Niger Delta Forum visited President Buhari and submitted a road map on how to develop the oil producing communities.

“The president therefore decided that there must be an interaction with the people and the leaders of the communities, to hear them, seek an understanding about their problems and concerns and present a new road map to develop the oil producing communities”, he said.

It would be recalled that the team of Federal Government representative led by the Vice President had for the past two months visited some states of the region on fact finding.

At several places so far visited, the team had confessed that so much injustice had been done to the oil-producing communities by past administrations in the country, who in spite of the fact that the region remains the economic live wire of the nation, were neglected and allowed to suffer abject poverty and absence of social infrastructure.

The Vice President promised that the Federal Government would treat the region as a special development area for justice and sustainable development.