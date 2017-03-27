Ex-Lawmaker Hails Gov Ayade’s Dev. Strides

In apparent validation of the ongoing infrastructural projects in Cross River State, a frontline politician, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has praised the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade for his foresight.

Ita-Giwa, said the projects have the capacity to transform the state economically.

Speaking during a tour of the various projects, which included the Ayade Industrial and Rice City and the power plant, Ita-Giwa maintained that, the pace of the job was magical, adding that, when fully completed, it will boost the lives of the downtrodden including the elite.

“Every Nigerian prays to have light. The power sector will please the elite and positively impact on the common man, entrepreneurs and generation yet unborn. I think , it is the best thing that any leader can do for the citizenry,” Ita-Giwa reasoned.

She expressed excitement that, at the completion of the power project, “we are not going to do carnival in darkness anymore and for those engaged in sewing costumes at night, they will have light to aid them in their job.”

While thumbing up for Ayade, Ita-Giwa reasoned that, industrialising the state in the manner Governor Ayade is presently going about it, will move it out from the jaws of poverty and turn it into a rich state.

Her words, “Cross River has always been first, the state prided itself in the past as industrialized with companies ranging from match, paper mills, among others. Ayade has come to bring back that position and take away the recent tag of poverty from the state.”

In his remarks, Governor Ayade disclosed that, the power project in the state was targeted at the common man, considering the vistas of opportunities it will open while transforming the economy.”

According to the Governor, “we need to take Cross River State out of the knowledge that it is only a tourism state, a poor state where you only go to have fun and leave,” adding that, “because the brain can always take over from money, we are introducing intellectualism to governance.”

The governor also reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensuring that Cross River State takes back its position as an industrial hub, epicenter of maritime transaction and a hub for manufacturing and export, pointing that, “a state that stretches from the Atlantic coastline to northern Nigeria cannot be said to be poor.”

He added that, “the rice mill, cocoa processing zone are all ongoing and this is the only state that does not owe salaries. We have a politically stable state where all hands are on deck, all feet on fire and legs on the paddle to bring value to the state.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar