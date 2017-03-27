Electrical Fires: Institute Wants Fittings Inspection

The Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), has urged Nigerians to carry out routine inspection of electrical fittingS in the home to prevent electrical fires.

NIEEE National Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ekinwole, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, Thursday.

Akinwole said, “the first and major way to prevent electrical fire, is to first of all ensure that your building’s electrical component has electrical services designed from the beginning.

“And this is done by electrical engineers. And you follow the specifications, you employ reputable engineers and technicians as the case may be, to do the installation and necessary certifying and also continual upgrading.

“The law says, every year a building must be inspected, but how many buildings do we have that keep to that?

“You don’t wait until there is a problem before you do regular inspection, that inspections are supposed to be carried out by electrical, electronic engineers that are certified.

“For those who did not use professionals from the beginning, it is advisable that they still request for checks so that where it is possible, corrections can be done before it gets to a dangerous level”.