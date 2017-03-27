Don Lauds RVHA Over RSUST’s Change

A professor of Law and former Dean Faculty of Law in the River State University of Science and Technology, (RSUST) Prof.Uche Jack Osimini has commended the Rivers State House of Assembly for passing the bill to change the nomenclature of the university.

Osimini who stated this, Saturday, also noted that the passage of the bill by the lawmakers would prevent the state owned tertiary institution from de-accreditation of its general courses, even as he urged the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to give his assent to the law.

According to him,” What matters now is not the name of the University but the quality of education and quality of students which they produce. I will urge Governor Wike to assent to the bill.

“ The consequences of change of name means that the university can operate as a conventional university to accommodate more courses. Now,going by the Minister of Education’s pronouncements, Faculty of Law that has been in existence since 1981 will soon be de-accredited and that will be very very disastrous. Also, courses like Mass Communication will be de-accredited too and other courses. So creating a conventional university currently now will promote diversification having fulfilled the primary objective of Science and Technology, “ he said.

He explained that specialised universities are those set up to pursue specific courses and programmes to generate manpower in particular sectors of the economy, adding that this include universities of technology and those of agriculture.

Osimini recalled that NUC’s action follows a directive two months ago by the Federal Ministry of Education that specialised universities should not handle courses outside their mandate,stressing that the government further directed that such universities should stick to their core mandates for which they were set up and desist from running programmes which they were not meant to.