Commissioner Seeks Adequate Training For Women

The Rivers State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Ukel Oyaghiri, has advocated for adequate training opportunities for women in the society and in all spheres of life to close the gender gap between them and the male folk.

Oyaghiri, made the call Thursday during a one-day capacity building organized by an international oil firm Total Nigeria for its host community women groups in Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

The commissioner stated that, if the contributions of women are valued and well remunerated, and equal trainings and opportunities are given to both men and women, in key areas of education, health, economy and politics, the gender gap will be closed even before 2030 as pegged by the United Nations.

Stressing that, knowledge, training and education is key to continuous living and sustenance, Mrs. Oyaghiri drew reference to the Bible Book of Hosea 4:6 which said, “My People are destroyed for lack of knowledge”.

She called on women to take unprecedented actions in all spheres of life and to step up actions in their quest for gender parity.

She said, the theme for this year’s celebration, “Be Bold for change”, is a challenge for women to do more and for the society to value their contribution toward eliminating gender disparity.

Emphasizing that a woman who is not properly trained with the requisite skills cannot be bold for change, the commissioner commended the management of Total Exploration Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) for the one day capacity building training for women, as according to her, the training would spur the participants to take bold actions and steps in politics, business, education and other spheres of life.

The Deputy Managing Director, Port Harcourt District of the company, Mr Francios Le cocq said, the objective of the training proramme was to key into the United Nations values for women development by providing a veritable platform for capacity building and networking for the firm’s host community women.

Le cocq, emphasized that, the company is committed to policies that stand out against gender-based discrimination, margin- alisation, violence, human rights abuses and unequal access to education and healthcare.

Chris Oluoh