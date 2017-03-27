Assembly Confirms ENSIEC Nominees

The Enugu State House of Assembly last Thursday, screened and confirmed five nominees for appointment into the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC).
The nominees are for the post of the chairman and members of the commission.
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi forwarded the names of the nominees for confirmation by the State House of Assembly.
The Speaker, Mr Edward Ubochi, said that the five nominees sent for the screening were eminently qualified for the job.
“Having gone through the academic qualifications of the five nominees sent to this honourable House, we can see that they are eminently qualified for the job,’’ Ubochi said.
The legislators unanimously confirmed the nominees.
The nominees are: Dr Michael Ajogwu (SAN) Chairman, Mr David Ngene; Mrs Mary Abba; Mr Emeka Ede and Dr Green Aike-Nweze.
