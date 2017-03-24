Wife Forgives Thin Tall Tony After Eviction …As Dr. Olusola Drags BBNAIJA To Court

Thin Tall Tony’s wife, Laraba has forgiven his husband, TTT as he is also known despite all that happened in the Big Brother Naija House during his 56 day stay in the House. After giving him a warm embrace, she went a head to thank fans who stood by him while he was in the House.

In her post which she captioned “Positive Vibes Only”, she maintained that TTT is an amazing man, husband and father despite the fact that he denied her and their kids over and over again during his stay in BBN and also publicly made out with fellow house mate Bisola.

Born Offiong Edet Anthony, Thin Tall Tony, who was evicted from the house on Sunday, came back to Lagos on Tuesday, March 21. His quest for the N25 million ended on Sunday after he got the least vote in an eviction battle against Debie Rise, Efe and T. boss.

Bally, T. Boss and Thin Tall Tony were the initial nominees for eviction by fellow housemates until House leader, Bassey saved Bally and replaced him with Efe, Mavis put Debie Rise up for nomination using her power card.

During the diary season last Wednesday, Big Brother Naija, offered Thin Tall Tony who was up for eviction, one million naira to quit the show, but the dancer refused the offer out of confidence that he will win the show. He backed the rejection up by saying one of his life policy is not to quit on something, anything.

Though everyone expected Bisola to be sad after her lover TTT was evicted, but no one knew she was going to turn into a cry-cry baby for him. Tony’s eviction was met with surprise by many Nigerians, but many were shocked to see Bisola cry uncontrollably for him. She even went on to reveal to Efe that she missed him and his light skin.

Thin Tall Tony is a Nigerian born Dance Artiste, actor and acclaimed choreographer. He performed in the first edition of Big Brother Naija and has since expanded into acting, writing and poetry. He is a self confessed team player who believes in winning for all and celebrating good times. He generated many controversies on social media platform after he went unclad in Big Brother Naja 2017. He is married to his wife of three years and has two lovely kids.

Meanwhile, since the inception of Big Brother Naija Reality show, agitations aimed at scraping it have surfaced. While these have been mostly on social media, Dr. Olusola Omoju has taken the case to court. The medical doctor who believes the show is jeopardizing his efforts in bringing up his children in a moral way, is seeking an injunction that restraints the broadcast of the show on DSTV and GOTV.

Dr. Olusola alleges that multi- choice introduced Big Brother Naija channel, aired adverts for the reality shows which promotes indecency, immorality, obscenity and included it on his bouquet without his consent. That as a result of the inclusion in his bouquet, his family members nd other dependants became avid watchers of the reality show and are now being influenced negatively through the continued broad cast of the show.

He agrees that multi-choice usually introduces a special code to enable subscribers choose whether they want access to show or not, but adds that this practice was not continued this year.