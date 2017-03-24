RSG Approves 15-Member 2nd Anniversary C’ttee

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved a 15-member Second Anniversary Committee.

Addressing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George said the members of the Second Anniversary include:

Secretary to the Rivers State Government (Chairman), Commissioner of Housing (Secretary), Commissioner of Works (member), Commissioner of Education (member), Commissioner of Information (member), Commissioner of Sports (member), and Commissioner of Women Affairs.

Others are: Commissioner of Women Affairs (member), Commissioner of Agriculture (Governor’s Office, Member), Head of Service (member), Chief of Staff (member), Special Adviser, Religious Affairs (member), Special Adviser, Special Projects (member) Special Adviser, Security (member), and Permanent Secretary, Health (member).

Also, the State Executive Council observed a minute silence in honour of Late Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Monday Onyezonwu.

The Council mandated the Secretary to the State Government to lead a State Government delegation to the late commissioner’s family.

Meanwhile,the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved “Operation Leave the Road” in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Under the “Operation Leave the Road”, street traders, vulcanizers, roadside mechanics, artisans, street vendors and other persons who constitute nuisance on the roads have been given one week to vacate the roads

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media declared that any person who flouts this directive at the expiration of the one-week ultimatum, would be arrested and prosecuted.

The statement informed that all damaged vehicles must be moved away from all the roads within one-week, failure which they would be impounded and their owners prosecuted.

The governor stated that a Task Force will be established to implement the new directive and ensure the maintenance of order on the roads.